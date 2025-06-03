Plaza 33 mall in Rutland up for sale for $37.5 million

Photo: Realtor.ca Plaza 33 is on the market for $37.5 million.

The largest shopping mall in Rutland is on the market.

Plaza 33 was recently put up for sale with an asking price of $37.5 million.

The nearly five-acre property built in 1970 includes more than 85,000 square feet of retail space.

“Over 85 per cent of the leasable area is occupied by AAA national and regional tenants, including Save-on-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, TD Bank, RBC, Pizza Hut, Hub Insurance, Dynacare Valley Medical Lab and the Okanagan Regional Library,” the real estate listing states.

“This exceptional tenant mix ensures stable, diversified income and minimal vacancy risk.”

The City of Kelowna’s 2040 Official Community Plan also supports development of a 12-storey building on the site.

BC Assessment valued the property at $28.785 million last summer.

Yearly property taxes are $356,755.

The property is listed by Century 21 Coastal Realty.