'Ride Don't Hide' raises funds and awareness for mental health programs

Photo: CMHA Annual Ride Don't Hide is set for Sunday

The Kelowna community is invited to come together for the annual Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride - “Ride Don’t Hide,” this weekend.

The ride at Sutherland Bay Park, takes place this Sunday, June 8 at 8 a.m.

It’s designed to raise funds and awareness for mental health programs and suicide prevention efforts across the Central Okanagan.

“The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride - “Ride Don’t Hide,” reminds us that connection, community and compassion are key to mental health,” says CMHA Kelowna CEO Mike Gawliuk.

“This event brings people together to break the silence around mental health and raises critical funds for the services that support our community year-round.”

Hundreds of riders gather each year to spark conversation around mental health, “inviting participants to share their stories and signals of hope for a mentally healthy community through the support of CMHA Kelowna.”

About 500 community members are expected to cycle or stride in support of mental health initiatives.

Participants can register as individuals or teams and choose from five different distances from 6km walking or running to 100km riding.

All funds raised remain with the Kelowna branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Click here to register.