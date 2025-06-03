Kelowna pub fined $7,000 for first offence of servicing to a minor

Photo: Post Haus website The exterior of the Post Haus pub.

A Kelowna pub has been fined $7,000 for contravening the Liquor Control and Licensing Act by serving alcohol to a minor.

Post Haus Pub on Highway 33 in Rutland was issued the fine May 29 following a hearing before the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

According to evidence presented at the hearing, the BCLCRB conducted an inspection of the premises Dec. 11, 2024 utilizing the services of an 18-year-old as part of the Minors as Agents Program.

The minor agent told the server he was waiting for his wife then ordered a beer.

Documents stated he was served the beer without ID being requested.

A liquor inspector who was already on site told the agent to leave then informed the server she had just served a minor.

The owner of the business told the hearing it’s company policy to hire experienced staff who go through about two weeks of training.

Since the contravention, staff have been tested through use of a secret shopper who has been asked for ID each time. Incident log books are also now being used.

Staff also review a staff handbook twice a year according to the owner. The handbook is updated every 18 months.

The assistant manager told the hearing it’s policy to ask for identification from anyone who appears to be under the age of 30.

In handing down the penalty, the BCLCRB general manager said no additional training took place with staff outside the two or three meetings each year where the staff handbook was discussed.

“I therefore conclude that the licensee did not have adequate steps in place to avoid the contravention after the initial shadowing concluded,” the GM wrote.

“The second step to establish the defence of due diligence therefore fails.”

He also noted this is the first offence for the establishment.

Penalties for a first offence range from $7,000 to $11,000 and/or a seven to 11 day suspension.

The fine at the low end of the scale was imposed with no suspension of licence. The pub will also be required to display a notice of the penalty.