A 'temperature sandwich' marked May weather in the Southern Interior

Cindy White

Some parts of the B.C. Southern Interior were drier than normal last month, but one Okanagan community bucked the trend.

Precipitation for May was only about 65 per cent of normal in Kelowna and Vernon. Penticton, on the other hand, saw 150 per cent of normal.

Last month also served up what Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Lisa Erven calls a “temperature sandwich”.

“The very beginning of the month started with some quite abnormally warm temperatures, and then we entered this sort of cooler, more showery, cloudy period in the middle of the month. And then, we ended the month with some heat,” said Erven.

Penticton, at 14.5 C and Vernon at 14.4 C, posted near-normal average mean temperatures, while Kelowna, at 14.9 C, was approximately 1.3 degrees above normal in May.

May marked the end of a wetter-than-normal spring across the Okanagan, thanks in part to plenty of snow and rain in March, which was in the top five wettest on record in the valley.

The cumulative rain and snowfall for March, April and May was 131 per cent of normal in Penticton, making it the 10th wettest for that community. Kelowna precipitation was 123 per cent of normal and it was 107 per cent of normal in Vernon.

Kamloops was drier than usual this spring, posting 78 per cent of normal precipitation. The spring average temperature in Kamloops was 11.1 C, about a degree warmer than typical.

Erven will be closely watching to see what happens over the next few months. May, June and July are historically the wettest in the Southern Interior.

“The amount of precipitation has so many different impacts on wildfire, on drought, on vegetation in general, drinking water, lake levels and all sorts of things,” said Erven.

“When we do get months where we see drier than normal conditions when climatologically we should be expecting some of the wetter months, it does raise concern.”

While most of the province saw near-normal spring precipitation, it was extremely dry in the far north. For example, Fort Nelson had its driest spring on record, with just 25 per cent of normal precipitation.