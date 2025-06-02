GoByBike Week kicks off in Kelowna

GoByBike Week has kicked off across British Columbia and right here in Kelowna.

The annual event designed to get bicycle riders out started May 31 and will run until June 6.

“This province-wide initiative promotes a healthy, active lifestyle, and contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One more bike commuting means one less car on the road,” said Suzanne Therrien, Kelowna transportation planner.

Cycle enthusiasts are encouraged to use two wheel transportation for running errands, visiting friends, attending appointments, commuting to work, or going to school, for the next week. Participants are encouraged to log their trips for a chance to win prizes and so organizers can gauge how many people participated.

Last year, 4,000 people across the region participated by logging their tips on GoByBike.ca.

"We had 1,500 students participate last year, and that's the most that we've ever had in Kelowna in the Central Okanagan, and I anticipate we'll have more this year," said Therrien.

This year's kickoff event was held at Pandosy Waterfront Park on Cedar Ave.

“With three newly opened active transportation corridors in Kelowna on Sutherland, Leckie, and Ballou, Kelowna is a great city to get around by bike,” Therrien said.

Celebration Stations will be popping up all across the Central Okanagan this week, featuring activities, giveaways and free food and drink.

Celebration station schedule:

Tuesday, June 3, 7 – 9 a.m.: Leckie and Springfield (Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park)

Wednesday, June 4, 7 – 10 a.m.: Orchard Park Shopping Centre

Thursday, June 5, 7 – 9 a.m.: Burtch and Sutherland (Salvation Army Parking Lot)

Friday, June 6, 4 – 6 p.m.: Wrap up event at Railside Brewery (1186 High Rd, Kelowna)

For more information or to register, click here.