Interior Health working to address concerns of KGH doctors

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna General Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit stabilization room.

While the of concerns from doctors in maternity and pediatric departments at Kelowna General Hospital continue to be aired, Interior Health is reassuring people that they're working to provide to ample care to those who need it.

"Our goal is to provide expectant families in the Central Okanagan with the services and the support they need throughout their pregnancies and into their post-natal care period," Dr. Sam Azzam, executive medical director, IH South Region said in an emailed statement Friday, after a letter from KGH maternity doctors was published.

"Interior Health is experiencing a prolonged shortage of primary care providers who support maternity care, including family doctors, nurse practitioners and midwives."

The health authority said three family physicians at the Central Okanagan Maternity Clinic who have been supporting deliveries at Kelowna General Hospital provided notice of resignation, effective May 31. The clinic opened in 2023.

That resignation impacted specialty physicians at KGH, who will be supporting an additional 20 to 40 births per month, until the clinic is able to resume delivery services. In total, there are approximately 1,800 deliveries completed at KGH each year.

"The remaining primary care providers at Central Okanagan Maternity Clinic are focused on efforts to provide pre-natal and post-natal care at the clinic and are not currently able to support deliveries at KGH," Dr. Azzam said.

"Patient safety is always our top priority."

Interior Health officials are meeting with departments of obstetrics and gynecology and are working to address concerns raised by KGH medical staff, "including their request for increased compensation."

Efforts to recruit more family doctors, nurse practitioners and other health care professionals are also still underway.

On Thursday, a letter signed by nine KGH doctors said there was a "critical shortage of family physicians willing or able to provide a range of care for pregnant women, with the hospital "facing a collapse of its primary maternity care coverage as early as June 1."

"This means that many pregnant patients may arrive at the hospital in labour with no doctor available to provide safe, continuous care during delivery," doctors said in the letter.

This news comes within weeks of KGH's 10-bed pediatric ward closure.

A letter signed by over 130 KGH doctors, released Friday, called that ward closure "unprecedented for a hospital of this size.”