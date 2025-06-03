'The world has changed': Kelowna department store closure a sign of the times

Photo: Kathy Michaels Former Bay employees gathered at the Kelowna store Friday, two days before it was closed forever.

The main entryway into Kelowna’s now-shuttered Hudson’s Bay store was a hive of activity Friday afternoon.

With just a couple of days left until it was poised to fade into history, bargain hunters streamed in and out of its doors to get some of the few deals that remained.

But the best activity was focused less on retail and more on reminiscence.

Around two dozen women had gathered at the empty racks that once held shoes, to swap old pictures and talk about the ties that threaded through five decades of their shared history as coworkers, friends and family.

Among their ranks was Barb Kemmis, the most longstanding former Bay employee who made it there that afternoon.

“I worked right there in that corner, managing the restaurant for 34 years,” she said.

Kemmis said it was 1972 when she took a job at the Bay store in the new mall. Child labour laws had yet to come into play, she said, joking about being much too young to have been of working age back when doors to the store first swung open.

Looking back at her employment at the Bay restaurant, it’s not the work she remembers anyway.

“We had a ball. It was so much fun. We went camping. We had baseball tournaments. We had curling bonspiels, we had charity walks, we had potluck dinners. We had baby showers,” she said.

It was a rallying point for the community, employing hundreds.

“I mean, I don’t know a kid who didn’t work at the Bay,” Kemmis said.

She said she still runs into people and when asked how she knows them, she inevitably replies, “they worked at the Bay.”

“It was such a great family atmosphere,” Kemmis said.

“Then it got big, but the people held it together and it’s really too bad that it couldn’t hang on a little longer.”

Beth Mazuren nodded in unison as Kemmis offered up her reflections on a time past.

They met years earlier working at the once larger-than-life retailer. Kemmis said that she remember Mazuren as a child, then as a coworker, then seeing her as a mother.

Mazuren worked there from 1977 to 2007.

“I started at 19 years old and I was here my whole working life,” she said.

“My kids all grew up here. Everybody knew everybody, as far as the staff goes, and we had so many events and had so much fun.”

In time, however, things changed and the culture that was once so beloved began to “peter out.”

“Everything was so small in Kelowna back then,” Mazuren said.

“The town ended here and then you got to Rutland.”

The Bay’s closure in Kelowna, she said, almost marks the end of a way of life.

“The world has changed and we have to change with it,” she said.

That’s not to say that there aren’t more celebrations to be had for those who once built their life around the department store.

Mazuren said she arranged the impromptu get together at the entrance with just a couple of days notice. She’d like to get everyone together again in the year ahead.

If she does, Kemmis may have just what’s needed to make it feel like the old days.

As she walked out of the store she held up a treasure she’d been bequeathed in her right hand.

A blue stanchion rope that she’d used countless times in her time at the restaurant spoke at once to the crowds that used to filter in and the way of life that’s long since passed.

Past Bay workers who’d like to be part of a reunion one day can email Mazuren.