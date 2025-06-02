Callahan Property Group donates $200K to Okanagan College Thrive Here recreation centre fund

Photo: Okanagan College Members of the Callahan team (from left to right): Marnie Sisson, director of operations, Wendy Howell, director of finance, Chad Edwards, director of leasing.

A pair of Kelowna philanthropists have given a boost to fundraising efforts for a new recreation and wellness centre at Okanagan College.

Bruce and Bob Callahan of Callahan Property Group donated $200,000 to the Thrive Here campaign.

“We are thrilled to support this centre,” said Bruce Callahan, president of Callahan Property Group. “I am an Okanagan College alumni and knowing that community and students will have a place to connect and belong really resonated for us. We want to ensure students can learn, play, prosper and thrive here.”

Lloyd Callahan founded the real estate development, management and leasing business more than 60 years ago. Callahan Property Group owns and operates Mission Park Shopping Centre, which was built around the same time as the Okanagan College Kelowna campus.

The gift will support the atrium entrance in the recreation and wellness centre, which is set to open in fall 2026. The $200,000 puts the campaign just $800,000 shy of its goal of $14 million.

“It’s inspiring for students to know a local company like the Callahan Property Group is investing in their health and well-being,” said Pam Prentice, a development officer with the Okanagan College Foundation. “Their donation is going to support student success and it’s also going to help people in the KLO neighbourhood connect and stay active.”

Fundraising for the Don Folk and Family Recreation and Wellness Centre was announced in 2023 along with a $5-million contribution from Don Folk and his family. Since then, individuals and local businesses have helped the Thrive Here campaign reach $13.2 million to date.

Recently, a partnership was announced between the City of Kelowna and Okanagan College which will expand access of the Recreation and Wellness Centre to the broader public.

For more information on the project and to donate click here.