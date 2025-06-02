New Kelowna International Film Festival to debut next year 

Photo: True North View Photography Event director Damon Graves announcing the Kelowna International Film Festival with the team of organizers.

Calling it a “natural next step,” a team of industry insiders has announced plans to launch a Kelowna International Film Festival.

While the inaugural KIFF is scheduled to debut in October 2026, organizers will be hosting a kickoff “One Year Out” celebration on October 18, 2025.

The announcement was made during the Okanagan TV & Film Industry Forum last weekend. It’s being called a “landmark Cultural event”.

The Kelowna International Film Festival will be a week-long cinematic event designed to spotlight the Okanagan region on the global stage. Programming will include film screenings, industry workshops, expert panels, and a red-carpet awards gala recognizing emerging and established creators.

“This is a natural next step for a region experiencing unprecedented growth in film and television production,” said Damon Gregory, one of the festival’s lead organizers.

The other key drivers of the event are Dalias Blake and Shannon Owens, with the support of Kelowna Film Studios owner James Alton and FanCon founder Norm Coyne.

The October 2025 “One Year Out” event will offer a curated preview of what’s to come at the full Kelowna International Film Festival in 2026. It will be open to industry professionals and the public alike.

For ongoing updates, early ticket information, and opportunities to get involved, visit kelownafilmfest.com.