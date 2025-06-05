Dads for Dads cornhole tournament supports West Kelowna family

Photo: GoFundMe A cornhole tournament at the Kelowna Curling Club will support the family of 3-year-old leukemia patient Bradley Heard.

Members of the curling community are rallying around one of their own.

A Father’s Day cornhole tournament and fundraiser will be held at the Kelowna Curling Club to support a West Kelowna family whose young son is being treated for Leukemia at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Scott Heard is a Tuesday evening curler and a long-time member of the KCC. His three-year-old son Bradley is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments at BCCH. While Bradley is in treatment, Scott’s wife Tricia will be staying in Vancouver, while Scott and their daughter Chloe travel between the Okanagan and Vancouver for regular visits.

“During the outpatient stage of his treatment, Tricia will need to transport Bradley to and from their accommodations to the hospital for Bradley's chemotherapy treatments. I am hoping to raise funds to help cover the costs associated with loss of income, travel expenses, and to purchase a wagon stroller with canopy for transporting Bradley to the hospital during their stay in Vancouver,” reads a GoFundMe started by Scott’s brother, Trevor Heard.

On Sunday, June 15, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Kelowna Curling Club will be the setting for the Dads for Dads: Father’s Day Cornhole Fundraising Tournament.

“Father’s Day is a time to celebrate dads and this year, we’re standing behind one dad, a long-time member of the KCC, who needs his community more than ever,” said Bill Leitch, one of the event organizers, and fellow curler.

The event will include live music by Jeff Hansen, a silent auction, family-friendly backyard games, food and drinks, prizes and raffles.

“Every bag thrown is a step toward hope and healing for the Heard family and other families who need a helping hand at the BC Children’s Hospital,” said Leitch.

Entry to the tournament is $25/player, $15 general admission, and $40 general admission for a family of four. Participants can register here.

Those unable to attend in person are encouraged to contribute via a donation of a silent auction prize here or a donation to the Heard Family’s GoFundMe page.