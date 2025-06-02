Two Central Okanagan residents named to BC Restaurant Hall of Fame

Photo: Instagram Roger Sleiman, left, and Jon Crofts will go into the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame in October.

BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association this year will induct 23 people into the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations this year.

Included in the group of honourees are two Central Okanagan residents who have made a significant impact on the industry.

Roger Sleiman, who is the culinary director and winery chef at Quails’ Gate Estate Winery in West Kelowna, along with Jon Crofts, who owns Codfathers Seafood Market in Kelowna, will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony on Oct. 20 in Vancouver.

“These 23 outstanding individuals represent excellence across all corners of B.C.’s food and restaurant industry,” BCRFA president and CEO Ian Tostenson said in a press release. “Honoured across several categories, this year’s inductees exemplify passion, resilience and leadership.

“From chefs and restaurateurs to visionary leaders and advocates, each inductee has left a lasting mark on the culinary community in British Columbia. The 2025 celebration promises to be an inspiring and heartfelt tribute to their contributions.”

Sleiman is one of four inductees in the Local Champion category, while Crofts is one of two honourees in the Supplier group.

This year’s group of inductees are:

Active Restauranteur

• Tannis Ling + Joël Watanabe + Alain Chow - Bao Bei, Kissa Tanto, and Meo

• Lori Katakoa - Yuwa

• Jason Chan - Kirin Restaurant

• Paul Grunberg - Bando Volpi Hospitality (Savio, Elio, La Tana, Pepino’s)

Local Champion

• Roger Sleiman - Quails’ Gate Estate Winery

• Shira Blustein - The Acorn

• Eli Brennan - Water St. Cafe, Nanoose Bay Cafe, Qualicum Beach Cafe, Deez Bar and Grill

• Ronnie Lee - Lil’ Ronnie’s Beachside BBQ, Tofino Catering

Leading Employee/Manager: Front of House

• Hector Medina - Bodega on Main

Leading Employee/Manager: Back of House

• Jason Kleinfeld - Carderos

Rising Star

• Matt Cusano - Ciao Chili

Hospitality Service Excellence in Administration and/or Operations

• Christian Kelly - Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Supplier

• Jenice Yu - Eat Fish

• Jon Crofts - Codfathers Seafood Market

Friends of the Industry

• Glen Korstrom - Business in Vancouver

• Lana Popham - Ministry of Agriculture and Food