Blue Rodeo's 40th anniversary tour visits Kelowna this fall

Blue Rodeo is making the most of its 40th anniversary with a coast-to-coast Canadian tour, including a stop in Kelowna.

The legendary alt-country act has announced a 27-date run that kicks off this fall and continues into early next year.

The tour stops at Kelowna's Prospera Place on Oct. 11. It also includes Western Canadian stops in Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton and Calgary.

All of the dates will include Halifax singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 6.

If you don't want to wait that long, the band will be playing a show in Penticton on July 5.

Blue Rodeo's spot in Canadian music history has been celebrated in a number of ways over the past year.

Last fall, Greg Keelor and Jim Cuddy were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in recognition of their work together on songs that include "Try" and "5 Days in May."

Before they embark on their anniversary tour, Blue Rodeo will perform at several Canada Day weekend events, as well as at their annual summertime hometown show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Aug. 23.