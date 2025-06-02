No arrests yet in ‘irritant spray’ incident that forced evacuation of Kelowna Walmart

Photo: Cindy White The Kelowna Walmart was evacuated due to an 'irritant spray' discharged inside the store on Sunday afternoon.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with an incident that forced the evacuation of the Kelowna Walmart store on Sunday afternoon.

The store was cleared after someone discharged what the Kelowna Fire Department called a “very irritant spray” in one of the bathrooms around 4 p.m. Shoppers had to abandon their carts and rush outside, some coughing and choking.

The store was ventilated and then reopened.

The Kelowna RCMP said the investigation into what exactly transpired is ongoing.

”Police will be conducting video analysis and reviewing additional evidence to determine what transpired yesterday and exactly what substance was released,” said communications advisor Ryan Watters in an email.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident and has yet to speak with police is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2025-30365.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.