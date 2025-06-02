Hanging baskets stolen from outside Kelowna Veterinary Hospital 

Photo: Kelowna Veterinary Hospital A man was captured on CCTV video taking four planters from outside Kelowna Veterinary Hospital.

Kelowna Veterinary Hospital wants its planters back.

Four hanging baskets were stolen from outside the clinic, located at 1955 Kent Road, shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday.

“These weren’t just decorations — they were a symbol of pride, care, and the effort we put into making our space warm and welcoming for every pet and person who walks through our doors,” said the clinic in a post on social media.

Business development manager Charlotte Fahy said a lot of hard work and effort went into selecting the baskets.

“I stayed up until midnight to order them from The Greenery to make sure we had the perfect ones,” said Fahy. “They were a real investment in time.”

The veterinary hospital shared footage of the green-thumbed thief on its CCTV cameras. The man, who is either bald or has a shaved head, was wearing a white shirt with lettering or a logo on the back. Unfortunately, the images are fuzzy and don’t clearly show his face.

“We work long hours to care for your pets and support our community. To be targeted like this leaves us feeling vulnerable and shaken.” said the clinic in its Facebook post.

“This isn’t just about flowers. It’s about what kind of city we want to live in.

“If you saw anything, have security footage nearby, or recognize anything in the image, please reach out. Your help could make a real difference.”

Fahy believes the suspect might have scoped out the planters and then come back in the early morning hours. She said he took four baskets but left one behind.

The good news is that since making the post on social media, clients and other members of the public have rallied behind the business.

Fahy said that a client whose sick puppy was treated at the hospital recently showed up on Monday afternoon with some replacement planters. Others have reached out offering cash to help the clinic buy new baskets.