No criminality suspected in body recovered from Kelowna side of Okanagan Lake

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 2:23 p.m.

Crime is not the suspected cause of death for a man whose body was found on the shores of Okanagan Lake Monday, police say.

"The Kelowna RCMP can confirm that there are no concerns for public safety, as this was an isolated incident with no suspected criminality involved," Cpl. Allison Konsmo said.

“No other details about his identity will be provided at this time.”

RCMP said the BC Coroners’ services have taken over jurisdiction of the file, and the Kelowna RCMP are continuing to assist in the investigation.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the public for their cooperation throughout this recovery operation and the partial closure of the park, which has now been re-opened," RCMP said.

"No further updates will be provided out of respect for those affected by this unfortunate incident."

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

A body off the shores of Kelowna’s City Park has been removed from Okanagan Lake.

The male body was retrieved by an RCMP scuba team.

The BC Coroners Service and an RCMP forensics team remains on scene.

RCMP have not commented on the situation, besides to ask the public to avoid the area.

Photo: Kathy Michaels Police in Kelowna's City Park Monday after the discovery of a body in Okanagan Lake.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

A significant police presence remains in Kelowna’s City Park after the discovery of a body in Okanagan Lake.

An RCMP scuba team has now arrived and is suiting up to help with the retrieval of the body.

A police drone is also being deployed and a forensics team is on scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL 8:45 a.m.

People are being kept out of a portion of Kelowna's City Park Monday morning, as police deal with what bystanders said may be a body retrieval.

Police tape has been set up around a portion of public pathway and the waterfront, where police and ambulance workers have been since shortly before 8 a.m.

Two women sitting near the spectacle said they were told it was for a retrieval. Police on the scene said they could not confirm a body has been found, though a dive team is on its way.

In an email, RCMP said that the event is still unfolding.

“We are asking for the public to stay away from the area,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo,said.

Konsmo confirmed there is no danger to public safety and said no other information will be provided at this time.