Heavy police presence on Kelowna lakefront

Photo: Kathy Michaels Police tape is blocking off a portion of City Park's walkway.

People are being kept out of a portion of Kelowna's City Park Monday morning, as police deal with what bystanders said may be a body retrieval.

Police tape has been set up around a portion of public pathway and the waterfront, where police and ambulance workers have been since shortly before 8 a.m.

Two women sitting near the spectacle said they were told it was for a retrieval. Police on the scene said they could not confirm a body has been found, though a dive team is on its way.

In an email, RCMP said that the event is still unfolding.

“We are asking for the public to stay away from the area,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo,said.

Konsmo confirmed there is no danger to public safety and said no other information will be provided at this time.