Porcupine hitches a ride to Kelowna on plane wreck 

Photo: Eva Hartmann A young female porcupine was found in the wreckage of a plane after it was hauled to Kelowna from northern B.C.

A porcupine seems none the worse for wear after hitching a ride to Kelowna on the wreckage of a plane.

The young female is in the care of the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society at its facility in Summerland. It was discovered by the crew of a wreck recovery company that had hauled the remains of a plane to Kelowna after it went down in northern B.C.

“This was definitely an inquiry we have never received before!” said Interior Wildlife founder Eva Hartmann.

“We know that yellow-bellied marmots often hitch rides in vehicles when they rest under the hood of a car and don’t get detected until the vehicle stops again, often quite a ways away from where they had originally entered the car. But a porcupine in a plane was a new displacement story.”

She said the prickly creature was hidden under the pilot’s seat and was accidentally transported by helicopter, boat and trailer before it started poking its head out when workers were unloading the wreckage from a flat deck trailer.

Hartmann said IWRS does not usually capture wild animals themselves but made an exception in the case of the hitchhiking porcupine. The workers were concerned it was hundreds of kilometres from its home and could become lost and disoriented amongst a bunch of aircraft parts in an industrial yard.

They tried to coax and lure it out but to no avail. That’s when the team at IWRS was asked to assist.

“We lightly sedated the porcupine with an intramuscular injection into the rear end, then pulled it out gently by the front arms a few minutes later, no quills shed. Safe for the humans involved and the animal itself,” said Hartmann.

The prickly customers will be fattened up during her stay with IWRS. Interior Wildlife is waiting for a response from local government authorities as to where it will be allowed to release the porcupine when she has fully recovered.

“Usually we release our wildlife patients within 10km of site of origin, that would be tricky in this special case,” said Hartmann.

To learn more about the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society’s work, go to their YouTube channel or their website.