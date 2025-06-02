Mainly sunny start to June in the Okanagan

Cindy White

We will see sunshine and plenty of it for the first week of June in the Okanagan.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. On Tuesday, the wind should taper off by later in the day. The highs on both days are expected to reach 22 C.

“Tuesday night (will be) clear with a low of 10 C and then Wednesday, it’s going to be sunny with a high of 24 C,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers on Thursday evening. The forecast high on Thursday is 24 with an overnight low of 14 C.

Temperatures will rise above normal as the weekend approaches. Friday’s highs will be near 26 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

“We have a high of 26 C on Saturday and it’s going to be even warmer on Sunday,” said Kohanyi. “So, we have a low of 12 C and a high of 28 C and it’s going to be mainly sunny”

