Kelowna Walmart evacuated after 'irritant spray' discharged in bathroom

Photo: Cindy White The Walmart in Kelowna was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to what witnesses say was a bear spray incident.

Shoppers got more than they bargained for at the Kelowna Walmart store on Sunday afternoon.

The store was evacuated after what witnesses said was a bear spray incident in one of the bathrooms around 4 p.m.

“We got called to Walmart this afternoon. They had a very irritant spray in the bathroom.

“So, when we got here, we can’t confirm what it was, but it was most likely, was probably pepper spray,” said Mike Brownlee, platoon captain with the Kelowna Fire Department.

KFD responded with two fire trucks, a command unit and seven personnel. The Kelowna RCMP was also on the scene.

Fire crews were busy ventilating the Walmart while customers waited in the parking lot to return to the shopping carts they had to abandon as the spray wafted through the building.

One witness told Castanet shoppers were coughing and choking as they left the store.

Brownlee said the RCMP was investigating the incident as it was a “suspicious event”.