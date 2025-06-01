Wind gusts near 85 km/h during Saturday storm in the Okanagan

Photo: Marianne Dahl Strong winds toppled a tree at Traders Cove on Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts of nearly 85 km/h were recorded in parts of the Okanagan on Saturday.

A cold front swept through, toppling trees and knocking out power to thousands across the valley.

“The highest gust I found was at Penticton. So, in Penticton there was a gust of 83 km/h,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi, noting that is unusually strong for the Okanagan.

Sustained winds in Penticton reached 59 km/h on Saturday afternoon. In Kelowna, the highest gust recorded at the airport was 67 km/h. The sustained winds in Kelowna topped out at 56 km/h.

More windy conditions are in the forecast for Sunday evening and into Monday.

“We are still looking at some northwesterly winds gusting to 50 km/h. So, not as windy as yesterday, but that’s what we’re expecting today, winds 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h,” said Kohanyi.

Monday’s forecast calls for winds near 20 km/h in the afternoon.

There is a risk of frost in the Central Okanagan and North Okanagan on Sunday night. The low is expected to dip near 4 C in Vernon and Kelowna. Penticton’s forecast low is 6 C.