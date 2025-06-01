Crash backs up Benvoulin Road in Kelowna

Photo: Kirk Penton At least four vehicles were involved in a collision on Benvoulin Road Sunday afternoon.

A multi-vehicle collision backed up Benvoulin Road near K.L.O. Road in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

Southbound lanes of Benvoulin Road were closed at Fisher Road after a crash involving at least four vehicles.

One of the vehicles had significant front-end damage, while another ended up on the sidewalk. Debris was scattered across the road and emergency personnel were on the scene.

Southbound traffic was being re-routed onto Fisher Rd.