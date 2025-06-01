Mother grizzly and her 2 cubs spotted near Big White Village

Rob Gibson

A resident living in the Village at Big White Ski Resort spotted a rare sight from her balcony this weekend.

Michelle Smith tells Castanet she spotted a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs Saturday morning, May 31st.

"Taken from the safety of our balcony. Mumma (sic) grizzly and 2 cubs. Beautiful to see but oh too close to the village and path to Snowpines," Smith says.

The grizzly and her two cubs can be seen moseying around the path to Snowpines, and some of the residents' homes can be seen in the video she shared with Castanet.

"This Mumma was there from at least 7-8:30 a.m. Saturday," says Smith.

This isn't the first time the mother grizzly and her two cubs have been spotted, Jason Oberlander spotted the bears trying to cross the road near the Big White transfer station in the middle of May.

This is the first video of evidence of how close the bears are getting to people. Online comments indicate most appreciate the sightings as a glimpse into British Columbia's wild nature, "how incredibly lucky you are to see them! Wow. I hope they stay out of trouble and I hope the people keep their trash inside."

Others members of the online Big White community expressed concern and theories as to why the grizzly is staying so close to the village.

"Now that is getting pretty close for comfort and right near the Village."

"The theory goes, this mama bear is keeping close to people/village to protect her cubs from larger males who would try to kill her cubs. Be loud and travel in groups from the village to Snowpines," says another online poster.

According to BC Parks if you see a grizzly bear and its cubs, prioritize safety and avoid direct confrontation.

"You are advised to remain calm, don't run, and slowly back away from the bear and cubs while keeping them in view. Use bear spray if necessary, especially if the bear approaches within 25 feet. If the bear attacks, protect yourself by lying flat on your stomach, legs apart, and covering your head with your hands," says BC Parks.