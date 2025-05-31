Strong winds knock out power to thousands across the Okanagan

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro map showing areas where power is out after wind storm

Powerful winds swept through the Okanagan on Saturday, toppling trees and knocking out electricity to thousands of BC Hydro customers.

Along Westside Road, more than 1,500 customers are without power, with the outage stretching from Killiney Beach to Wilson Landing.

In West Kelowna, 1,106 customers north of Horizon Drive and east of McDougall Road are in the dark due to a downed wire.

Lake Country has also been impacted, with 500 customers without power south of Goldie Road and north of Beacon Hill Drive.

In Vernon, 260 customers east of Richlands Road are experiencing outages, while 112 customers near Bouleau Lake Road, north of Westside Road, are affected by a separate outage caused by a downed wire.

BC Hydro is urging residents to stay well clear of any downed power lines and to check their website for ongoing updates and estimated restoration times.