Photo: DrivsBC Highway 33 warning for downed trees

UPDATE: 7:25 p.m.

Traffic along Highway 33 between McCulloch Road and the Mission Creek Bridge is flowing.

ORIGINAL: 4:15 p.m.

DriveBC is warning of possible falling trees on Highway 33, affecting both directions of travel between McCulloch Road and the Mission Creek Bridge.

''Tree on road between McCulloch Rd and Mission Creek Bridge for 15.6 km (14 to 30 km south of Kelowna),'' DriveBC said.