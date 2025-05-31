Lanfranco and Lakeshore Road reopens after police incident

Photo: Google Maps Road closed at Lanfranco and Lakeshore Road

UPDATE: 6:07 p.m.

Lafranco and Lakeshore Road has since reopened.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

ORIGINAL: 2:58 p.m

A Kelowna resident says Lanfranco and Lakeshore Road, near Gyro Beach, is closed Saturday afternoon.

The witness reports that three Kelowna RCMP vehicles are at the scene, focusing on a nearby construction site.

Traffic is heavy near the incident.

