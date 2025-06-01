Knox Mountain turns into high-speed playground for downhill longboarders

Madison Reeve

Longboarders from around the world transformed Knox Mountain into a high-speed course on Saturday for the fourth annual Knox Mountain Downhill event.

More than 50 riders took part in a full day of practice and qualifying runs, setting the stage for Sunday’s main event, which will feature heats of four racers speeding down the mountain throughout the day.

Event director David Befus says this year’s course is both fast and technical.

"We've got two corners that you need to drift in order to negotiate, as well as two corners that are extremely fast... looking at speeds between 95 and 105 km/h. You have to be on your game and you have to have a well-rounded skill set to perform well here," he said.

Vernon rider Evan Trottier says the course felt fast on Saturday, helped by strong tailwinds.

"It was awesome. Turns were a little slidey. The sun was hitting the pavement so the wheels weren't gripping as much, but it's fast," he said.

Racing is set to kick off Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with food trucks and vendors on-site for spectators.