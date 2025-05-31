Kelowna's downtown full of celebration during annual Pride Festival and March

Downtown Kelowna is awash with rainbow colours Saturday, during the annual Pride March and Festival.

Stuart Park was filled with people Saturday morning, getting the day kicked off with some yoga, followed by performances and several speakers.

At 11 a.m., the large group began their march from Stuart Part to City Park, along the Okanagan Lake boardwalk, with people of all ages singing, cheering and celebrating.

Following the march, City Park is hosting the Kelowna Pride Festival, which features a number of vendors, food and drinks, and performances on the main stage. The event runs until 3 p.m.

The theme of this year's Pride Festival is "Rise and Resist."

The Pride March and Festival kicks off Kelowna's first ever Pride month, which runs from May 30 to June 30. The Kelowna Pride Society is also celebrating 20 years of incorporation.

The party will keep going Saturday night at Red Bird Brewing, where Bif Naked is playing the official Pride Festival afterparty.