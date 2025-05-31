Long-time Tourism Kelowna director joins organization as engagement lead

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Katie Balkwill is Tourism Kelowna's new director of community and visitor engagement.

Tourism Kelowna has announced Katie Balkwill as its new director of community and visitor engagement.

Balkwill has more than 16 years of community engagement, visitor experience and destination growth experience, including six years as a Tourism Kelowna board member.

She was Big White Ski Resort’s sales and marketing manager from 2008 to 2020 before joining Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving Co. in May 2020. She had three roles at Two Small Men, including accounts and marketing director, sales and marketing vice-president, and chief revenue officer.

As a member of Tourism Kelowna’s senior leadership team, Balkwill will oversee the community and visitor engagement manager as well as the destination development project co-ordinator.

Balkwill will start her new job on Tuesday, June 10, at Kelowna Visitor Centre.