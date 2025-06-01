2025 Kelowna Classic Golf Tournament will benefit Special Olympics

Photo: Facebook The 2025 Kelowna Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, June 19.

Golfers will hit the links in a few weeks to raise money for a great cause.

The 2025 Kelowna Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, June 19, at Black Mount Golf Club. All funds raised will benefit Special Olympics BC.

The annual fundraising tournament brings together business leaders, golf enthusiasts and community members for a day of sport, camaraderie and philanthropy.

Proceeds support more than 200 local athletes with intellectual disabilities, providing them with year-round access to sport, health and youth programs at no cost.

The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with the shotgun start of the optional nine-hole tournament, followed by registration at 10 a.m. and a barbecue lunch before the 18-hole shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The dinner and awards reception will begin at 6 o’clock.

You can register as an individual or as a four-person team on the Kelowna Classic Golf Tournament website here.