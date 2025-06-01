Calgary's Mastrius wins Okanagan Angel Summit, takes home $180K

Photo: Accelerate Okanagan Julie and Mike deBoer won the Okanagan Angel Summit with their company, Mastrius.

A Calgary business took home the $180,000 top prize from the seventh annual Okanagan Angel Summit.

Mastrius, which is a startup that deals with creative learning and mentoring, bested five other businesses that made live pitches to more than 200 people on May 22 at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre. In the crowd were the 35 investors who took part in this year’s Summit.

Accelerate Okanagan co-ordinates the annual event, bringing together startups and investors. They spent eight weeks learning how to train, pitch and perform due diligence, and the field of startups is whittled down as they go.

Mastrius, which was founded by Julie and Mike deBoer, has a mission to make personal access to a master artist mentor accessible, affordable and available to creative people everywhere.

“The Okanagan Angel Summit has been thorough and thoughtful, the due diligence team was amazing and we feel like we found values alignment in the tech community,” Julie deBoer said after capturing the top honour.

Three of the six finalists were from the Okanagan, including Kelowna’s EntheoTech, Penticton’s MyStoria and Vernon’s True Leaf. The other two finalists were Victoria’s Save Da Sea and Hope Innovations of Edson, Alta.