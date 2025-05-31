Kelowna's Kot Auto Group opens Rent Direct Automotive on Highway 97

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Brandon Kot, John Kot and Jordan Kot

Kot Auto Group sells cars—and rents them now, too.

The Kelowna-based auto dealer on Thursday launched Rent Direct Automotive, a full-service rental company that is based in the Central Okanagan’s largest city. Rent Direct Automotive will offer a wide variety of makes and models, from economy cars and SUVs to trucks and vans.

“With Rent Direct, we’re not just renting cars—we’re building relationships,” company president John Kot said in a press release. “It’s about earning our customers’ trust through every interaction and offering flexibility that fits their lives.

“That’s something we’ve always done well across our dealerships, and now we’re bringing that same mindset to vehicle rentals.”

Kot Auto Group consists of 10 dealerships and one financing company across B.C.

More information about Rent Direct Automotive, which is located at Kot’s Okanagan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership at 2690 Highway 97, can be found on its website here.