One of two accused pleads guilty to 2021 Kelowna Rail Trail attack

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kyle and Justin Radis

Three and a half years after a teen was attacked on Kelowna's Rail Trail, one of the accused has now pleaded guilty.

Back in November 2021, a 17-year-old was hospitalized after he was attacked on the Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive, and his bike, shoes and cell phone were stolen.

More than a year later, Kyle and Justin Radis, 38 and 40 respectively, were charged with robbery and aggravated assault, but they both failed to show up to their first court dates.

Since then, the pair have been in and out of custody on bail, as their cases slowly wind through the court process.

But on Friday, Kyle pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge, and presentence reports will now be prepared for him. He's scheduled to next appear in court in August, to confirm the reports have been completed, and sentencing will follow at a later date.

At this time, Kyle is out of custody on bail.

Justin, meanwhile, is still scheduled to begin trial on the charges in September.

Justin was once again granted bail last May, but he was most recently re-arrested on March 12 of this year for allegedly breaching his release conditions again. He's remained behind bars since then.