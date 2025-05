Photo: Pixabay stock image Mowing between Kelowna to West Kelowna will be taking place on Friday and Saturday overnight

DriveBC is giving travellers the heads up that crews will be working along Highway 97 from Kelowna to West Kelowna this weekend.

Mowing will be taking place between Glenrosa Road and William R Bennett Bridge for 14.1 km, from 8:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Drivers are asked to slow down and move over. Watch for slow moving vehicles along the major highway.