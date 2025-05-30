Enter a time warp in Kelowna as vintage tractors take over Father Pandosy Mission Heritage Park this weekend

Photo: Okanagan Antique Power Club The 24th annual Okanagan Vintage Tractor and Machinery Show happens May 31st and June 1st at the historic Father Pandosy Mission Heritage Park.

There will be some serious horsepower at the historic Father Pandosy Mission Heritage Park in Kelowna this weekend.

The 24th annual Okanagan Vintage Tractor and Machinery Show starts Saturday, May 31st and runs through to Sunday, June 1st.



This annual celebration of agricultural heritage offers a rare glimpse into the machines that helped shape farming history.

"More than 800 visitors attending across two days, this event provides engaging experiences for all ages, from nostalgia-seekers reminiscing about farming days gone by to curious minds eager to learn something new," says Brandon Mitchell, president Okanagan Antique Power Club.

Some of the highlights include the Parade of Power featuring 30+ vintage tractors roaring to life and parading across the park grounds.

"We also showcase Hit and Miss engines, steam-powered machinery, and classic cars and trucks, offering a unique journey into the past," Mitchell says.

The Vintage Car Club will be onsite serving breakfast and lunch. Kids can enjoy the popular tractor train ride, that tours them around some of the machines in the park.

Entrance to the event is by donation. For information click here.