Legendary comedian John Wing plays two shows in Kelowna

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy Legendary comedian John Wing headlines July shows at Kelowna Actors Studio.

Train Wreck Comedy keeps the laughs coming this summer with legendary stand-up comedian John Wing coming to the Kelowna Actor's Studio later this summer.

"This is your chance to catch one of comedy’s most respected voices in an intimate, cabaret-style setting," says Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy.

Wing has more than 40 years in stand-up comedy and more than 350 television appearances, including The Tonight Show with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

“I’ve played all over the world, and the place I will always return to is Kelowna, B.C. Best audiences, best people, and great views,” says Wing.

The Castanet Comedy Cabaret at the Kelowna Actors Studio offers the perfect venue to experience Wing’s brilliance up close.

Wing will be performing two shows July 4 and 5th, for more information or to purchase tickets, click here.