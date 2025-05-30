UBCO researchers mechanical heart valve one step closer to animal, clinical trials

Photo: UBCO Dr. Hadi Mohammadi with the iValve.

A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia Okanagan are test driving mechanical heart valves —and the one designed in their own lab appears to outperform the others.

Associate Professor Dr. Hadi Mohammadi runs the Heart Valve Performance Laboratory at UBCO’s School of Engineering. Mohammadi, along with Dr. Dylan Goode, have been testing an MHV created in their lab they hope will replace some of the top models currently on the market.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to make this claim,” says Dr. Mohammadi. “While more testing is needed to fully understand what causes the differences in how each valve performs, we are excited about the potential of this significant achievement.”

The research published in the Journal of Biomechanics, determines that MHVs may outperform tissue valves under certain conditions.

Calcific valvular heart disease—when one or more of the heart valves do not open or close properly due to calcification—is projected to affect 4.5 million people by 2030.

Dr. Mohammadi explains tissue valves generally perform better than MHVs and provide better blood flow, but last an average of 10 to 15 years.

Mechanical valves can last a lifetime but do not perform as well as tissue valves, requiring patients to take daily blood thinners.

“Developing a prosthetic valve with optimal hemodynamics and durability would address critical challenges worldwide,” says Dr. Mohammadi. “This research evaluates two emerging MHVs, currently in preclinical and clinical trials, designed to overcome the limitations of earlier models.”

The researchers put their iValve together with another developing valve called Triflo MHV. These two were fully tested during the study with three other valves that are similar to the current industry standard.

Results indicate that the iValve and Triflo achieved comparable pressure ratios and significantly lower mean and peak reverse blood flow values than the traditional MHVs. This means blood can flow more smoothly, putting less stress on blood cells, which could reduce the need for blood thinners.

The iValve allows blood to flow through a single open central orifice, like tissue valves. This gives the iValve a potential advantage in terms of safer, smoother blood flow, says Dr. Goode.

“Overall, both the iValve and Triflo MHV appear to offer better performance than existing MHVs,” he says. “These results show that the new generation of mechanical valves may offer a strong combination of long-lasting performance, better blood flow and lower risk of blood clots—similar to how a natural heart valve works.”

The iValve is now being prepared for animal and clinical trials, bringing it one step closer to becoming a reality.