Man convicted in 2021 Naramata killings faces Kelowna trafficking charges

The man convicted of killing two brothers and dumping their bodies near Naramata in 2021 still faces drug trafficking charges in Kelowna.

Wade Cudmore was convicted last October of second-degree murder for the May 2021 deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer. At trial, the jury heard how the killings stemmed from a large drug deal, exceeding $236,000, that had gone bad.

Cudmore was sentenced to life in jail with no chance of parole for 18 years, but he still faces additional charges in Kelowna.

Last April, Cudmore was charged with four counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking in Kelowna. The drugs included methamphetamine, fentanyl/carfentanil, fentanyl and cocaine.

The drug possession allegedly occurred on March 24, 2024, about a month and a half before the Fryer brothers were killed.

Cudmore is scheduled to appear in Kelowna court for a preliminary inquiry next June.

Mother murdered

Following his murder convictions last year, Cudmore maintained that he “had nothing to do with the murders,” and that he had only been hanging out and selling drugs with his co-accused Anthony Graham at the time.

Graham has never been apprehended.

A month after the Fryer brothers were killed, Cudmore's mother, Kathy Richardson, was found dead in her Naramata home.

Nearly two years later, Ekene Dillichuwu Anigbo and Jalen Falk were charged with her murder. Both men, alleged to be Lower Mainlang gang members, are currently in custody on different charges, as they await trial on the murder charge.