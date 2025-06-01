National charity 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' launches Kelowna chapter to help kids in need

Photo: Contributed Leo Campeau, President of the Vernon Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, poses with Shawn Krimmer, who is organizing a new chapter in Kelowna

A national non-profit organization dedicated to making sure no child sleeps on the floor has officially opened a new chapter in Kelowna.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), which began in Idaho in 2012, operates on a belief: “a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs.”

The organization has grown to more than 200 chapters across the United States and now includes 15 chapters in Canada — the newest in Kelowna.

According to the organization, more than 4,000 children in Kelowna go to sleep on the floor each night.

Shawn Krimmer, who works with Greenfoot Energy Solutions, had never been involved in charity work before. But he said he felt compelled to take action.

“We had help from Michelle Cooper, the bedding manager in Vernon and with Leo’s help, we rounded up 20 volunteers and built the first beds in March,” said Krimmer.

“We didn’t have a shop, so we built them in my driveway while barbecuing some burgers.”

Volunteers from Vernon assisted with the training.

The first four beds — complete with mattresses, pillows, and bedding — were delivered on May 4. Another 12 beds and mattresses are currently in storage at Greenfoot Energy Solutions, which is also providing vans for delivery.

“Our next build will be at McCurdy Place on July 26. We’re looking for more volunteers to help with the construction,” Krimmer said.

In addition to volunteer help, the chapter is also seeking donations.

“We’re always looking for donations of materials and money. Each bed costs $450 for the mattress, bedding and the materials for the frames,'' Krimmer added.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can visit the chapter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shpKelowna or reach out directly to Krimmer at [email protected].