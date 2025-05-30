Water quality advisory for Falcon Ridge water customers

Photo: Contributed Water quality advisory for all Falcon Ridge water customers

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a water quality advisory for people using the Falcon Ridge water system in Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

The advisory is due to increased cloudiness (turbidity) in the water, caused by spring runoff from rain and melting snow.

The advisory affects 62 properties connected to the system in the Joe Rich area. Roadside signs will be put up to inform residents.

As a precaution, it is recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly, should boil all water used for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth, for at least one minute.

As a safe alternative customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.