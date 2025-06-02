Vintage market coming to Kelowna this June encouraging people to get out and bike

Photo: Contributed Vintage market coming to Kelowna

A new event is coming to Kelowna just in time for Go By Bike Week.

The first-ever Bike to Vintage market will take place on Wednesday, June 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Railside Brewing.

Held in the brewery’s parking lot, the free, family-friendly event will feature more than 15 local vendors selling vintage clothing, mid-century décor, jewelry, accessories, and more.

The event is hosted by Corner Events and Railside Brewing as part of BC’s Go By Bike Week, which runs from May 31 to June 6.

Food will be available from Cheffrey 911 Food Truck, and Railside Brewing will have their craft beer on tap.

Non-alcoholic drinks, including juice boxes for kids, will also be available.