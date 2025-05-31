False alarm at Guisachan Village triggers large police response

Madison Reeve

A late-night alarm at the Guisachan Village shopping centre sparked a dramatic police response Thursday night, drawing more than a dozen officers to the scene after an armoured vehicle’s security system repeatedly triggered.

The first alarm sounded at approximately 11:15 p.m., causing confusion and concern for nearby residents.

“I honestly didn’t know what it was, but it was very loud,” said Jessica, a witness who lives near the plaza.

“It ended up going off three times, and I could hear the sound of a steel door opening and closing.”

From her location, Jessica could just make out the front fender of a Brinks armoured truck parked near the shopping complex.

Within 15 minutes of the first alarm, a significant police presence had arrived.

“The first officer showed up around 11:30 p.m., and over the next 10 minutes, 11 police cars pulled in — rifles included,” she said.

In a video she shared with Castanet, police officers are heard yelling at two individuals to turn backwards and walk slowly to the police vehicles.

She said officers initially detained two men who appeared to be Brinks employees.

“I heard one of them explaining that they would go in to disable the alarm, come back out, and it would trip again. The police even escorted one of them back to the store to try and replicate the issue and the alarm tripped several times after this.''

Eventually, officers confirmed the workers' identities and the situation de-escalated.

“I assume they verified they were legitimate and let them go,” she added.

“It went from extremely tense and serious to officers laughing and joking. One of the Brinks men lit a smoke as soon as he was out of the cuffs. I’m sure [it was] very stressful.”

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed the incident was a false alarm.

''Due to the nature of the type of vehicle several officers responded. It was determined to be a false alarm with two Brinks employees on scene who were having issues with the alarm system. There was no criminality in this matter,'' said Ryan Watters, communications advisor for the Kelowna RCMP.