RCMP cancel Mission Creek search after new information from parent of two teen girls

Photo: COSAR COSAR volunteers search for a young woman believed to have plunged into Kelowna's Mission Creek Wednesday. The report has now been proven false.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have now confirmed that no one jumped in Mission Creek, as was initially reported.

"Following a very large police response and diligent investigating, the Kelowna RCMP have concluded that no one jumped or fell into the fast-moving Mission Creek on Wednesday night," RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters said.

RCMP said they have since determined that two athletic youth were enjoying a competitive run down the Mission Creek Greenway at the same time a female was reported jumping into the creek.

"However, the father of the two youths called police to report his daughters, who match the initial description, jumped off a bridge in the same reported area, down onto the trail to continue their run and are home safe," Watters said.

"The RCMP would like to thank the two witnesses that had made the initial report and to COSAR for their continued efforts to search the creek over the past two days."

RCMP said they took the matter very seriously, using multiple resources in the search, including foot patrols, police boats, a drone and the RCMP helicopter flying in the day and at night.

"The RCMP would like to remind the public to be diligent when using the outdoors, particularly around the waterways. With the spring runoff continuing, water levels are very high and the currents are strong, making creeks and rivers very dangerous at this time of the year," Watters said.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

The search for a young woman believed to have jumped in Mission Creek on Wednesday has been called off.

RCMP have received information from a parent Friday morning, saying two girls did in fact jump from the bridge on Wednesday but they landed on the path and ran away.

One of the parents of the girls called RCMP Friday morning and relayed the information.

"A parent recognized the girls (there were two not one as originally reported) today and contacted the RCMP. It was confirmed the girls did not enter the water but landed on a nearby path and ran off," says COSAR spokesperson Ed Henczel.

The original call came in on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RCMP and COSAR have been spent parts of the past three days searching after they recieved a report of a young woman spotted jumping off the bridge and not surfacing in the water.

The two girls are in their late teens.

"Thank you to the media and public for helping share information quickly," says Henczel.