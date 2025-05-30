'Unacceptable risk': Kelowna OB-GYNs sound alarm on unsafe maternity care conditions

Photo: Colin Dacre Due to a critical shortage of family physicians willing or able to provide this care that doctors said is worsened by a failure to recruit replacements, the hospital is "facing a collapse of its primary maternity care coverage as early as June 1."

Without immediate action, "the safety of patients and newborns at Kelowna General Hospital is at serious risk," doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology said Thursday night in a joint statement..

"KGH is a regional referral centre with over 1,800 deliveries each year and a Tier 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit caring for babies born at 30 weeks gestation or later," a statement prepared and unanimously endorsed by all nine doctors of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kelowna General Hospital reads.

"While our team of OB-GYNs provides specialized care for high-risk pregnancies and urgent gynecological issues, primary maternity care during labour and delivery is provided by family physicians and midwives."

Due to a critical shortage of family physicians willing or able to provide this care— a situation worsened by a failure to recruit replacements— the hospital is "facing a collapse of its primary maternity care coverage as early as June 1."

"This means that many pregnant patients may arrive at the hospital in labour with no doctor available to provide safe, continuous care during delivery," doctors said.

This news comes within weeks of KGH's pediatric ward closure and these doctors are also claiming that the powers that be within the health authority have not listened to their pleas for help.

"For more than a year, our department and others have warned hospital administration and health authorities of the escalating risk," the letter from Dr. Joanna Baxter, Dr. Shelley LaBerge, Dr. Lisa Catt, Dr. T.B. Kate Collins, Dr. Amber Burridge, Dr. Karen Meathrel, Dr. Paula Espino, Dr. Chantalle Brace, and Dr. Sumathi McGregor reads.

They said they have submitted multiple letters, proposals, and formal communications urging action and their concerns have gone largely unanswered.

"We are being asked to take on additional roles—specifically to act as primary maternity care providers in hospital for low-risk patients who do not already have such a care provider—on top of our existing high-risk consultative and surgical responsibilities," they said.

"This is not a safe or sustainable solution. It is a dangerous workaround that places patients and providers at unacceptable risk."

In practice, they said, that could mean a single obstetrician may be simultaneously responsible for attending a complicated high-risk delivery while also being the only provider available for a low-risk patient in labour with no assigned maternity care provider.

If both patients experience complications at the same time—such as a shoulder dystocia or postpartum hemorrhage—there is no backup, they said.

"We are placed in the ethically unacceptable position of having to choose which patient receives care first, knowing that delay for either could result in permanent harm to a mother or baby," they said.

"These are real, foreseeable scenarios that no responsible healthcare system should allow to unfold."

The doctors said it also violates the standards of medical practice and hospital policy, which require a second qualified provider to assist during cesarean sections.

Without a primary provider available, there is no one to fulfill this critical role.

In an attempt to preserve some emergency response capacity, we have now reached agreement with administration to divert non-emergent in-hospital gynecology consultations.

"While this measure will allow us to focus our efforts on the most urgent cases, it is not a sustainable or ethically comfortable position."

This maternity care crisis is unfolding in parallel with an equally urgent pediatric care shortage, which has already led to the minimum six-week closure of Kelowna General Hosptal's inpatient pediatric ward.

"Although NICU coverage is currently being maintained, the combined impact of these dual shortages represents a failure of our regional healthcare infrastructure to adequately support perinatal care," doctors said.

Without urgent action, doctors said the risk of avoidable harm increases daily.

"We urge the public and our colleagues across the healthcare system to join us in demanding a solution that prioritizes patient safety, provider wellness, and sustainable care for the Central Okanagan," doctors said.

The letter was signed by Dr. Joanna Baxter, Dr. Shelley LaBerge, Dr. Lisa Catt, Dr. T.B. Kate Collins, Dr. Amber Burridge, Dr. Karen Meathrel, Dr. Paula Espino, Dr. Chantalle Brace, and Dr. Sumathi McGregor reads.

Interior Health has been contacted for comment.