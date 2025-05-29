Better diagnostics, treatments for prostate cancer rolling out in Kelowna

Photo: BC Cancer Dr. Ross Halperin, executive medical director at BC Cancer – Kelowna, with a PET/CT machine will be used to deliver specialized PSMA PET scans using a targeted radioactive tracer.

Kelowna residents battling prostate cancer will have new treatment options and improved diagnostics as the province expands “cutting-edge” medical imaging and a new precision cancer treatment that delivers radiation directly to cancer cells.

“This year, an estimated 4,165 people in British Columbia will be diagnosed with prostate cancer," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, in a news release.

"The expansion of cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment options to more regions of the province means that we can better deliver lifesaving treatment to people who need it, ensuring that they are able to live long, healthy lives with and beyond cancer."

BC Cancer says prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) scans are more effective than conventional medical imaging at finding prostate cancer.

The advanced imaging technique uses radioactive tracers to target a specific protein that is overexpressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells.

Currently available in the Lower Mainland, the tech is being launched in Kelowna this month.

Pluvicto is a new cancer treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The radiopharmaceutical treatment finds and binds to cancer cells, targeting them with high-energy radiation and delivering more effective treatment with less damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

The treatment is being rolled out throughout the province, starting in the Lower Mainland and Victoria in June, with expanded access within Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal and Interior Health later this year.

Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death in B.C., with it killing one-in-30 men in the province.