Kelowna Mayor will be among dignitaries at 75th annual NLCC 3 Admiral Stirling review

Photo: Contributed The young cadets will strut their stuff on Saturday in front of Kelowna's mayor.

Mayor Tom Dyas will be on hand this weekend when Canada’s second oldest Navy League Cadet Corps conducts its annual ceremonial review.

Kelowna’s NLCC 3 Admiral Stirling will conduct its 75th annual review on Saturday (May 31) at 1 p.m. at the Dolphins statue across from Prospera Place. NLCC 3 Admiral Stirling is dedicated to introducing youth between the ages of nine and 12 to “seamanship, fun activities and exciting opportunities that emphasize teamwork.”

This year’s annual review is special because of the organization’s 75 years in Kelowna. The ceremony will commemorate those three-quarters of a century of service, leadership development and community engagement. This event also marks the final parade for cadets aging out of the program.

The ceremony itself will feature cadet parades, displays of skill, award presentations and addresses from distinguished guests, including the mayor and members of Admiral Stirling’s family. Michael Grote Stirling was born in Kelowna in 1915 and served as a rear admiral in the Royal Canadian Navy.

“It’s a vibrant showcase of youth discipline, teamwork and naval traditions,” according to a press release from NLCC 3 Admiral Stirling.