New documentary highlights Okanagan wildfire seasons

Photo: National Film Board A still image from the Incandescence documentary.

A new documentary streaming for free online highlights recent Okanagan wildfire seasons.

The documentary, titled Incandescence, “explores how megafires impact our ecosystem and how communities living on the interface between forest and civilization can better protect themselves,” according to a recent press release.

Filmmakers Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper said they had noticed wildfire smoke in the air every summer at their home in Gibsons and wanted to “add to the conversation.”

The film includes on-the-ground footage of wildfires along with first-person accounts from Indigenous elders, first responders, and others who've been impacted by wildfire.

It was recently nominated for four Leo Awards, which are presented by the Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Foundation of British Columbia.

Peachland Fire & Rescue Service is hosting a free viewing of the documentary this Saturday. The screening, held at the Peachland Community Centre at 4450 6th Street, will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register here.

The documentary comes following a separate documentary series from the Knowledge Network released earlier this year called Wildfire, that focused specifically on B.C.'s 2023 wildfire season.