Additional flights to Kelowna catering to boom in domestic tourism

Photo: YLW New direct flights from Montreal to Kelowna announced for winter 2025/26.

It's not even June yet but accommodations over the next Christmas season at Big White are 80 per cent sold out.

"It's just a good news story for our area," said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort. "People are going to want to come here, so get ready. It's going to be busy."

From what he's heard from tourism officials, Ballingall says this summer and next winter are looking good for the Okanagan.

"This is all what we call long haul business, New Zealand, Australia, UK, Mexico, Toronto, Montreal. These are all people booking in their flights right now and locking in the holiday period," says Ballingall.

Air Canada has recently announced two direct flights from Montreal to Kelowna next winter, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, on a Boeing 737.

"We're noticing, even with this Air Canada thing today, with Porter, everybody's kind of jockeying and trying to figure out where they can fill aircraft because they're not going to the United States," Ballingall says.

"I only had one flight a week from Montreal. Now I have two. I had two airlines flying from Toronto, now I have three. Qantas just added direct flights to Vancouver. That's a huge deal not only for us but for Silver Star and Sun Peaks. Fantastic."

Ballingall says his team will be posting ads for Big White Ski Resort in Montreal starting Monday to try and connect directly with ski enthusiasts looking for a new experience.

"This is great news as Québec has the most skiers per capita than any other province in the country. They will love our Okanagan champagne powder."

Ballingall is also bullish on the summer outlook for the Okanagan.

"I know summer for the Okanagan Valley is doing very, very well, very busy."

Ballingall says the resort is getting ready for the opening of its summer season June 26.

'We're building a new snowboard shop. We're pouring concrete, we're putting on fresh coats of paint. It's a busy season."