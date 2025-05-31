Free eye exams and glasses for kindergarten students in Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Contributed Eye exam taking place at a classroom in the Central Okanagn

Kindergarten students in Central Okanagan schools are getting a clearer view of their classrooms, thanks to a new pilot project offering free eye exams and prescription glasses at no cost to families.

The project is a partnership between BC Doctors of Optometry and Central Okanagan Public Schools, with funding from the Pacific Public Health Foundation.

"We're glad so many of our students will get their educational journey started right with the chance to see clearly," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO.

"We're already seeing success as this pilot starts, so we hope that success will eventually extend this project to more families across the district."

The project brings optometrists directly into elementary schools during school hours.

Each child receives an eye exam during school. A copy of the results is sent home, and if any issues are found, families are contacted directly.

If a child needs glasses, BCDO provides them at no cost.