After beating cancer twice, Kelowna man gives back to fuel cancer research

Madison Reeve

Ron Roy, an 80-year-old Kelowna resident and two-time cancer survivor, is sharing his story of survival and gratitude after overcoming both prostate and lung cancer with the help of the BC Cancer Foundation.

Roy was among the first patients in the region to undergo brachytherapy, a form of internal radiation, for prostate cancer back in 2012.

He says the treatment worked quickly.

“They were doing PSA testing and within a short time there was no reading of cancer,” he said.

A decade later, in 2022, Roy was diagnosed with lung cancer. Once again, he faced the disease head-on.

“They took it out through a little slit in my ribs about three inches long and a couple other small holes,” Roy explained.

Following surgery, he underwent three rounds of chemotherapy. Today, Roy is cancer-free once more.

“Here I am alive, kicking and happy as can be,” he said.

Roy says he plans to leave a financial gift to the BC Cancer Foundation in his will.

“Well... you think I’m not grateful? I have had so many friends and family members die of it. It’s so detrimental to life, and if they can come up with a cure... I know it takes money for research. It’s something that I thought would be worthwhile. Leave what I can and keep them investigating,” he said.

