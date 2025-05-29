Crash causes major delays on Bennett Bridge

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A crash is causing major delays on the Bennett Bridge.

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.

Traffic is backing up in both directions over the Bennett Bridge as crews work to clear a mid-span, two-vehicle crash.

A white car and white van collided in the eastbound lanes, sending the white car slamming into a barrier on the bridge.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene. One person is being treated in an ambulance.

The crash itself is blocking one eastbound lane of traffic and one lane of westbound traffic is being blocked by emergency vehicles.

Crews are working to clear the wrecks but drivers heading over the bridge during the afternoon commute should expect major delays.

ORIGINAL 3:20 p.m.

A crash is causing major delays to eastbound traffic on the Bennett Bridge.

Emergency crews have been called to a collision mid-span of the bridge.

Traffic is now backing up into West Kelowna.

DriveBC webcams show an obstruction on the bridge and an ambulance making its way through the traffic. The incident has blocked the right lane.

Drivers are told to expect delays and watch for emergency crews.